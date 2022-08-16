URBANA — A man who allegedly fired shots at a woman he formerly dated remains in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
John L. Clay, 30, for whom no address was given, was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one of unlawful use of weapons in connection with events that happened about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
A Champaign police report said a woman who used to date Clay called police to her Joanne Lane home to say that in spite of an order of protection she has had against Clay for more than a month, he continues to contact her.
Early Saturday, the report said, he went to her home and yelled, “Open this door, or I’m going to shoot this house down.”
In an attempt to calm him, she went outside, where he allegedly told her “there better not be anyone in there.”
The report said he then pulled a handgun and fired a shot into her front yard.
Three of the women’s children ran to a neighbor’s house while she ran and hid behind a vehicle.
Clay then allegedly fired a shot in her direction, walked to the road in front of her house and said, “I’m going to hurt what you love,” then fired a third shot into the doorway of her home, where another of her children was standing.
No one was hit, and Clay ran.
Police found him between Hedge Road and Joanne Lane.
They found three spent .380-caliber shell casings in areas where the woman said he had fired.
Police also found holes in the siding of her house and a .380-caliber handgun along the path that Clay ran.
When detained, Clay told police he did not know anything and ran because he was scared.
Court records show that Clay has prior convictions for domestic battery, harassment of a victim, aggravated assault, theft, trespass and criminal damage to property.
He also has a pending misdemeanor case in Iowa for violation of an order of protection and another for criminal trespass to residence and criminal damage to property.
If convicted of the local pending case and the weekend shooting charges, Clay would have to serve the sentences one after the other.
The penalties for shooting a gun at someone range from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Clay was told to be back in court Aug. 30.