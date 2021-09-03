URBANA — A Ludlow man who allegedly broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home and beat her while armed with a knife over a period of hours Tuesday is being held in the county jail in lieu of $800,000 bond.
Cortez Graham, 45, of the 300 block of Katie Street was arraigned Thursday on eight felony counts of home invasion, attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction and violation of an order of protection.
The state also filed a petition to revoke his probation for domestic battery to the same woman.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark told Judge Adam Dill that the woman, also a Ludlow resident, called sheriff’s deputies to her home just before 5 a.m. Tuesday to report that Graham, against whom she had a valid order of protection, forced his way into her home the evening before and refused to leave or let her leave.
She told deputies Graham hit her in the head, breaking her glasses, and prevented her from leaving several times. She was eventually able to get out of the house and call for help by convincing Graham that she needed to check on her mother. Deputies arrived but could not find him.
The woman said when she returned home, Graham emerged from a hiding place, grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground. She said he choked her until she almost lost consciousness while threatening to kill her for calling the police.
Clark said among the threats Graham allegedly made to the woman was “I’m going to kill you slowly” and hang her “to bleed out like a hog.”
Clark said at one point, he bound the woman’s hands and feet with an electrical cord, stuffed a shoe insole in her mouth and put duct tape over it, then removed the gag and repeatedly slammed her head against the foot of a recliner.
Clark said he allegedly ordered the woman to perform a sex act on him, and when she refused, he retrieved a butcher knife from the kitchen and began sharpening it in front of her as she begged for her life.
The prosecutor said he then hit her on top of the head with the knife handle, splitting her head open and soaking her hair in blood. He again hit her in the side of the head with the butt of the knife and punched her with a closed fist, Clark recounted.
The woman told Graham that she would call the police and recant her previous statements and scheduled a meeting to do so. She then convinced him to let her again check on her mother and called for help a second time.
When deputies came back, accompanied by Ludlow police, they found Graham hiding in a cabinet. He admitted he was hiding because she had an order of protection against him, but he denied inflicting any of the injuries that deputies saw on the woman.
Hearing that Graham had prior convictions for second-degree murder, burglary, unlawful use of weapon by a felon and domestic battery, Dill ordered that before he could be released, Graham would have to be fitted with a GPS device to ensure he has no contact with the woman. Dill set bond in that case at $750,000.
Dill also arraigned Graham on a petition to revoke the probation he received in April after being convicted of domestic battery to the same woman.
He set bond at $50,000 in that case.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, home invasion, Graham faces six to 30 years behind bars.
He told the judge he wanted to have a probable-cause hearing, which has been set for Sept. 28.