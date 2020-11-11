TUSCOLA — A man in his 30s was killed when he was hit by a train Wednesday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported the accident occurred at Cabot Corp., 700 E. U.S. 36.
Sheriff’s deputies responded and found the deceased male.
A preliminary investigation found the cause of death was accidental.
The sheriff’s office, Douglas County Coroner’s Office and Watco (a shortline railroad company) continue to investigate the accident.
Sheriff’s police received a report of the accident at 9:44 a.m.