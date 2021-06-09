CHAMPAIGN — A man has been hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night outside a northwest Champaign business.
Just after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of West Bradley Avenue for shots fired but learned en route that the 28-year-old man who had been shot was at the fire station at 702 W. Bradley Ave.
He was quickly taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was operated on for gunshot wounds to his hip and lower extremities. He’s been admitted to the hospital, police said.
Police learned that the man was parked outside in a strip mall and had the rear hatch door to his vehicle open. He had climbed inside to install a child’s car seat.
As he was attempting to do that, an unidentified man approached the rear of the vehicle on foot and fired at him several times.
A woman who was with the man who was shot was standing nearby holding a 1-year-old child. Neither she nor the child were physically hurt, police said.
The woman drove her companion in the car, intending to go to the hospital, but decided to stop at the fire station two blocks to the east for help.
Police are uncertain at this time if the shooter was alone or if he got away in a vehicle.
They ask any resident or business in that area that might have video surveillance to share it with them.
The shooting is at least the 112th confirmed report of shots fired in the city this year.
Anyone with information can call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.