URBANA — A Tuscola man who allegedly stole a car from a restaurant in Urbana has been charged with that and other offenses.
Philip J. Lewis, 34, refused to appear in arraignment court Monday or Tuesday to hear the formal reading of charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and theft in connection with events that happened Sunday.
An Urbana police report said a man reported about 1:15 a.m. Sunday that his Toyota Corolla had been stolen from the parking lot of a restaurant on North Cunningham Avenue.
About five hours later, police were called to the Circle K, 810 W. Green St., U, for a report of a person who had stolen six bottles of vodka worth $72 in a backpack and left the business without paying. Surveillance video showed the man drove off in the stolen Corolla.
Then, about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Champaign County sheriff’s deputies received an alert from a license plate reader that the stolen Corolla was in the 700 block of North Neil Street in Champaign.
Police located Lewis, but he denied stealing the car. He admitted that he found the keys in it and drove it around. He was then arrested and taken to the county jail.
When Lewis declined to appear before Judge Brett Olmstead on Tuesday, the judge set his bond at $100,000 and continued his case again until Wednesday.
Court records show Lewis had several convictions for criminal trespass to residence, robbery, aggravated battery, theft, escape and domestic battery.