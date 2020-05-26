URBANA - An Urbana man who allegedly pistol-whipped an ex-girlfriend and shot at her current boyfriend is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said Nigel M. Lee, 20, of the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue, was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday when he left his apartment.
He is charged with home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and aggravated battery in connection with events that happened about 10 p.m. Thursday at the apartment of his former girlfriend.
Smysor said the woman, who lives in the same complex as Lee, reported that Lee was arguing with her via text messages earlier on Thursday.
About 10 p.m., her current boyfriend was leaving when he saw a man with his face covered by a mask carrying a gun in the parking lot.
Lee then entered the woman’s apartment and although masked, she immediately recognized him from having dated him two years. She told police he hit her in the face with a gun but she was not seriously hurt.
The current boyfriend had double-backed to check on her and he and Lee then got into a physical fight inside the apartment.
Smysor said Lee allegedly fired a single round at the man, which went through his sweatshirt but missed his body.
Lee ran from the apartment and police could not find him Thursday or Friday. By late Friday, they had obtained a warrant for his arrest. Smysor said patrol officers watched his apartment late Saturday and saw movement. They arrested him when he left Sunday morning.
Judge John Kennedy set bond on Lee’s warrant at $1 million.
Court records show that Lee was out on bond from a 2019 misdemeanor aggravated assault that he was charged with in December and a felony forgery he was accused of committing in late February.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges filed Friday, Lee faces six to 30 years in prison.