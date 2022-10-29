URBANA — A Champaign County grand jury has indicted an Urbana man who accidentally shot himself earlier this month at a social club in Champaign.
Sean Burton-Smith, 31, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way, is due in court Nov. 16 on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
He had been cited earlier in connection with an Oct. 2 incident that happened outside the American Legion, 708 N. Hickory St., C.
Police said officers on patrol about 1:50 a.m. that Sunday heard gunfire and saw several cars leaving the legion parking lot. They could find no one there but found evidence that someone had been shot.
Minutes later, Burton-Smith showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.
Police learned that he had heard shots and, when he tried to unholster his own weapon, the gun fired.
If convicted of the Class 4 felony, Burton-Smith faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison.