CHAMPAIGN - Champaign police are investigating a man's shooting that happened in the north part of the city Wednesday evening.
Police were alerted to the crime when a 30-year-old man showed up at an area hospital about 6:35 p.m. with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
They learned that the man was in a vehicle near East Bradley Avenue and North Walnut Street when another vehicle approached and someone fired, hitting the victim before fleeing.
Police released no further information. If you have information that could help, call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
The shooting brings to 54 the number of confirmed shots fired in Champaign during 2020. Not all of those involved injuries to people or property.