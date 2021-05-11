CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in west Champaign that has left a man wounded.
About 6:45 p.m., Champaign police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 2100 block of West Springfield Avenue near Country Fair Drive.
Police were told a 19-year-old man had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle suffering a serious gunshot wound to the leg.
Police found what they called a “large crime scene.” Their preliminary investigation indicates several sports cars met up in the parking lot of a private business when a person or people approached on foot and began firing.
Police recovered 54 bullet casings and found three vehicles and one business that were damaged by gunfire.
The condition of the man who was shot in the leg is unknown.
The shootings happened about 24 hours after another shootout on North Market Street east of the mall and south of the Salvation Army that resulted in the arrests of two men. No one was apparently injured in that exchange.
Police found that at least 25 shots were fired Monday night.
There have been more than six dozen confirmed shootings in Champaign this year.
Anyone with information on any of them is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wanting to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.