CHAMPAIGN — Police say a man was injured in a shooting Sunday night on the west side of the city.
Lieutenant Geoff Coon says officers were called to the 700 block of Crescent Drive at around 7:05 p.m. for the report of shots fired.
Coon says after arriving on scene, police were notified that a 23-year-old man had arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers recovered 18 shell casings from the scene. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with video camera footage of the area or any information on the shooting is asked to call police at 217-351-4545. Or you can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 217-373-TIPS.
Meanwhile, last night was the second shooting of the weekend in Champaign where someone was injured.
Police say a 28-year-old man was hit by a stray bullet on Friday night in the 1200 block of Hedge Road. He is expected to recover.