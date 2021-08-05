CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man out on bond in a drug case has been arrested in connection with an unrelated weapons offense.
A Champaign police report said Stevon L. Greer, 31, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Hedge Road, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant that had been issued July 9 after Greer was charged with two counts of unlawful use of weapons.
The charges allege that on July 7, he had a loaded 9 mm handgun in a vehicle that police searched in Champaign as they were investigating an alleged dispute between Greer and a woman.
As a convicted felon, Greer is not allowed to possess firearms. His previous felony convictions include criminal sexual abuse and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, court records said.
Additionally, Greer has a 2020 case pending in which he is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine. That stemmed from his arrest May 27, 2020, for allegedly having an ounce of cocaine in a vehicle that Champaign police stopped in connection with a report of shots fired in the 700 block of North Market Street.
He posted bond in that case soon after his arrest and was released.
Judge Adam Dill on Wednesday arraigned Greer on the new weapons charges and warned him that if convicted, he may have to serve any sentence he might receive for that after a sentence in the cocaine case, if he’s convicted of that as well.
Greer is being held in lieu of $75,000 and was told to be back in court Aug. 24 for a probable-cause hearing.