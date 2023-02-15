URBANA — A Paxton man on parole for having cannabis meant for sale has been arrested and charged with that offense again.
Benjamin Mason, 26, was arrested Jan. 23 by a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy who identified him as a passenger in a car stopped for an alleged traffic violation on U.S. 45 at County Road 2450 N in Thomasboro.
The deputy’s report said Mason admitted that 581 grams (1¼ pounds) of cannabis in the vehicle belonged to him.
Because of a medical issue, Mason was given a notice to appear in court, which he did on Feb. 9. He was charged with possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis, a Class 2 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Court records show that Mason is currently on parole for possession with intent to deliver cannabis in a 2021 Champaign County case and aggravated driving under the influence for a 2021 Ford County case.
He also had other previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and obstructing justice from 2020 in Ford County.
He was released on recognizance and told to return to court March 28.