URBANA — A 40-year-old Urbana man is in police custody for alleged drug dealing.
Oscar Clayborne was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a Class X felony because of the amount of suspected cocaine he had.
U.S. Marshals arrested Clayborne, who was wanted for an alleged parole violation, about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of North Lincoln Avenue, where he currently resides.
A police report said Clayborne was seen placing a small handbag in his car that police discovered contained about 1¼ ounces of cocaine, a digital scale, cannabis and cash.
Court records show that Clayborne, who hails from Springfield, has previous convictions from Sangamon, Tazewell and Vermilion counties for delivery of cocaine, for which he's still on parole, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted residential burglary.
Hearing the details of his arrest and his criminal history, Judge Brett Olmstead set bond at $200,000 and told Clayborne to be back in court April 19.
If convicted, he faces at least six to 30 years in prison.