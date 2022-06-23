URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he touched a man in an insulting manner last fall outside a Champaign restaurant has been sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.
Jason Reda, 36, who listed an address in the 300 block of Sunnycrest Court, was also ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation and counseling.
Reda pleaded guilty to battery, admitting that he “poked” a man without the man's permission on Nov. 14, 2021.
In exchange, charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery alleging that he inappropriately touched the man through his clothing while intoxicated were dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a Nov. 14 incident outside a diner on South Neil Street. Reda, who was intoxicated after drinking at a Campustown bar, ran into friends at the diner and offered to buy their food if they drove him home.
As they left, the victim stopped to urinate in the parking lot and reported that Reda came up behind him and touched him through his clothing, an allegation supported by witnesses.
Reda had a previous conviction for driving under the influence.
Under the terms of his conditional discharge — a form of probation that does not require reporting regularly to a probation officer — he was ordered to have no contact with the victim or Kam’s bar. He was also ordered to write a letter of apology to the victim.