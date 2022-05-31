URBANA — A former Savoy man who admitted taking advantage of a local business owner by cashing a forged check at his shop has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Curtis Lesure, 53, who said he now lives in Georgia, was also ordered to make restitution of $826 to Trophy Time in Champaign as part of his sentence.
He pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to forgery, admitting that on Sept. 17, 2019, he cashed a fake payroll check for $826 at Trophy Time.
At the time, a friend of Lesure’s was able to cash checks there because she used to work there. She was also charged with forgery and theft but failed to appear in court, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher said Lesure had four previous convictions for theft and others for aggravated battery, burglary and obstructing justice. In return for his guilty plea, an unrelated misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault was dismissed.
Webber agreed to allow Lesure to transfer his probation to Georgia. Lesure was also ordered to perform 100 hours of public service.