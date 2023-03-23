URBANA — A Belleville man who admitted he shot and killed a man in Champaign almost nine years ago faces 20 to 60 years in prison when he is sentenced.
Darrion Miles, 33, pleaded guilty before Judge Randy Rosenbuam on Thursday to the first-degree murder of Yojevol Sturkey, 35, of Urbana.
Mr. Sturkey was shot multiple times on Oct. 25, 2014, in the 900 block of West Bradley Avenue and died four days later at Carle Foundation Hospital.
In a plea agreement worked out between Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah and Public Defender Lis Pollock, Miles pleaded guilty to a count of murder that omitted the language of a gun being used, sparing Miles the potential of 45 years to life in prison and instead exposing him to 20 to 60 years behind bars.
Rosenbaum set sentencing for May 10.
Umlah also agreed to dismiss a second case in which Miles had been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly shooting a man on Autumn Fields Lane in Rantoul in April 2021.
Miles was jailed on the latter shooting when murder charges in Mr. Sturkey’s death were filed against him a year ago.
Champaign police investigated Mr. Sturkey’s death for years and, when they interviewed Miles a year ago, he admitted to shooting Mr. Sturkey but claimed to have done so in self-defense. However, authorities said the evidence they gathered at the scene did not jibe with Miles’ statement.
Veteran Champaign police detective Robb Morris said Mr. Sturkey was not the apparent target of Miles but was with another man who had a longstanding disagreement with an associate of Miles.
The detective said Miles had been identified by a witness a few months into the police investigation, which had initially focused on another man, Morris said.
“The way in which we were able to prove (his involvement) took time to develop,” he said of the passage of eight years between the killing and Miles being charged.
Morris described the motive for the shooting as “murky” and said the disagreement between the intended target and Miles was multifaceted and stemmed, in part, from the murder of Allen Redding in Champaign four months earlier.
“People were in and out of the front door about the time Miles showed up,” said Morris. “He fired from near the stop sign at Bradley and Willis. There were seven shell casings close to the stop sign. There were at least two, maybe four people, besides Mr. Sturkey (outside) when the shooting happened.”
Robb said Miles admitted shooting, “then claimed he feared for his life. There was evidence that proved his version of events could not have happened. There was another gun at the scene that had not been fired.”
Mr. Sturkey’s death was one of six by gunfire that happened in Champaign in 2014, a year marked by an unrelenting spree of retaliatory violence.
Miles has been in custody since his arrest on April 11, 2021.