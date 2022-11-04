URBANA — A man arrested last week for sexually molesting a child has pleaded guilty to his conduct.
Christopher Travis, 23, of Champaign, faces up to 35 years in prison when Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentences him next month.
In a brief hearing Friday, Travis pleaded guilty to a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, admitting that on Oct. 26, he committed a sex act with the child, who is under the age of 13.
The contact took place in a Champaign home where Travis had access to the victim. The child’s mother notified police.
In return for Travis’ guilty plea, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum agreed to limit his sentencing recommendation to 35 years. The maximum he could get is 60 years.
McCallum also agreed to file no additional sex charges against Travis based on other conduct that came to light when the child victim was interviewed last week at the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Travis remains in the county jail, where he’s been since Oct. 26, in lieu of $750,000 bond.