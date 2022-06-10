URBANA — A homeless man found to have violated his probation for aggravated battery has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum actually resentenced Donte Wade, 36, on Thursday, after having found in an earlier hearing that Wade violated the probation he received in September 2021 by failing to follow any of the rules of probation.
Wade received the community-based sentence after pleading guilty to punching a man in the face May 26, 2021, in downtown Champaign.
In return for his guilty plea, the state dismissed a more serious charge of armed robbery alleging that Wade took the man’s phone at knifepoint.
Court records show Wade had multiple convictions starting 21 years ago, when he was adjudicated a delinquent minor for several drug offenses. As an adult, he had five drug convictions prior to being convicted of reckless driving and aggravated battery.
He was given credit on his sentence for 177 days already served.