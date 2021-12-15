URBANA — A Rantoul man who admitted he robbed a man while implying he had a gun has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Steven C. Houston, 32, whose last known address was in the 300 block of South Garrard Street, pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated robbery before Judge Roger Webber.
Other charges of armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon were dismissed in return for his plea.
A Rantoul police report said on July 13, the victim intended to buy cocaine from Houston at a Rantoul bar. Instead, when Houston arrived, he got into an argument with the victim, and displayed a handgun.
Houston then had the man get into a car. Another man who had been outside waiting for Houston and who was not involved in the drug deal drove them to a gas station, where Houston forced the man to withdraw money from an ATM.
Besides the cash, Houston also took the man’s unemployment ATM card and his bank ATM card then he and the other man left the victim there and took off.
Police located them at another Rantoul gas station. In the car were two handguns and a BB gun.
The driver said the guns were his and that he had a valid FOID and concealed carry license for them. He was cooperative with police and said he was aware that Houston was “bullying” the other man but there was no indication, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum, that he had anything to do with robbing the man. He was not criminally charged.
Court records show Houston has prior convictions for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass to land and violation of bail bond.
He was given credit on his sentence for 153 days already served.