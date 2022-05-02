URBANA — A homeless man with a string of convictions apparently related to his substance abuse has been sentenced to 30 months in drug court after admitting he possessed a stolen truck and shoplifted.
The crimes to which Daniel J. Day, 39, pleaded guilty Monday happened on Aug. 27 when he stole a truck belonging to a patron of Awesome Machines, 109 S. Dunlap Ave., Savoy.
Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin said the owner left the truck unlocked and the keys in it when he went in the business, then came out to find the truck gone.
Day was arrested later that day after he allegedly drove the truck through several farm fields in southern Champaign County around Philo, damaging crops.
Besides pleading guilty to possession of the stolen truck, Day also pleaded guilty to theft with a prior theft conviction, admitting that he stole clothing and other items from the Savoy Walmart on the same day, then left the store in the stolen truck.
In exchange for his pleas in those cases, the state agreed to dismiss a petition to revoke his probation in another shoplifting-related theft case.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum explained to Day that he would be placed in residential drug treatment as soon as a bed is available for him, then will have to report weekly for drug court for at least the next year while he is working on his recovery.
Day was also sentenced to six months in jail to be held in remission so that if he falters on probation, the judge can sentence him to jail as needed.
Lin said Day had other convictions dating to 2001 for robbery, domestic battery, theft, burglary, reckless conduct and possession of a controlled substance.