URBANA — An Urbana man who had a loaded gun in a house where police found cannabis allegedly intended for sale last fall is headed to prison for four years.
Wyatt Percival, 37, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Montgomery Street, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Percival admitted that he had a loaded gun in his home on Oct. 28 when Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force members searched it.
A charge alleging that Percival had more than 5,000 grams of cannabis intended for sale — a Class X felony amount — was dismissed in return for his guilty plea to the gun charge.
He was given credit for 14 days already served.
The state also took steps to have Percival forfeit $958 found in the home believed to be from drug sales.
Court records show Percival had previous convictions for possession with intent to deliver cannabis, driving under the influence, battery, criminal trespass to residence and possession of cannabis and liquor by a minor.