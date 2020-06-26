URBANA - A Champaign man who pleaded guilty to having methamphetamine on two different occasions more than a year ago has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Joshua Auteberry, 35, whose last known address was in the 2100 block of Southwood Drive, pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Heidi Ladd to possession of methamphetamine, admitting that he had fewer than 5 grams of the drug on June 1, 2018, and again on March 19, 2019.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said Auteberry’s first arrest involved a traffic stop by Champaign police on Mattis Avenue, where Auteberry was found to have a little more than 6 grams of methamphetamine in two small bags and $1,165 cash on him. In return for his plea to the Class 3 felony, a more serious count alleging he had more than 5 grams he intended to sell was dismissed as was another count of possession of a look-alike substance.
The second arrest stemmed from a court-authorized search of his residence in March 2019. Authorities found about three-tenths of a gram of the drug on that day, Umlah said.
As part of his probation, Auteberry was also ordered to perform 60 hours of public service and pay fines, fees and costs in excess of $6,000.
Umlah said Auteberry had prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and theft.