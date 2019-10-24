URBANA — An area man familiar to local police for his association with violent colleagues has been sentenced to two years in prison for escape.
Judge Heidi Ladd on Thursday sentenced Shamario Brown, 22, for cutting off the electronic monitoring bracelet he was wearing while on parole a year ago.
“If you want your daughter to know you as more than the guy in prison or the guy in the cemetery, you have to take responsibility,” Ladd told Brown.
Brown pleaded guilty in August to escape, admitting that between Oct. 12 and 22, 2018, he removed the transmitter he was required by parole authorities to wear. At the time, he was on mandatory supervised release for 2017 convictions for aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
During the sentencing hearing, Brown’s attorney, Steve Sarm of Champaign, had Brown’s grandfather testify about events that led up to his grandson’s departure from Champaign County a year ago.
Robert Brown Sr. testified that he had helped raise Shamario and his siblings, but he admitted that a few years back he asked his grandson to stay away from his home because people who did not like Shamario Brown had fired shots at the elder Brown’s home.
“After they shot my house up, they shot him. That’s why I was adamant about him leaving. I told Shamario, ‘Death is on you. Do not come back.’ He was shot about two to three months after they shot my house,” Robert Brown said.
Brown was unable to say exactly how old his grandson was when he was shot, but court records suggest it happened in May 2014, when Shamario Brown was 16.
Two years later, Shamario Brown was accused of taking part in the June 2016 murder of Ericka Cox-Bailey, 30, who was gunned down on a Champaign street as she walked home. She was hit by gunfire from a passing car that was apparently intended for a man near her.
Brown was acquitted of that in February 2017. A month later, he was charged with the aggravated battery to a police officer and unlawful use of weapons.
On Oct. 7, 2018, Robert Brown testified, his Urbana home was riddled with dozens of bullets as he, his son and five grandchildren were inside. The elder Brown told the judge that Shamario Brown’s enemies apparently believed Shamario was in the house but he was not.
“I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Robert Brown. “I didn’t have time to take cover. I did hit the floor. I recognized the sounds from the first shooting,”
“The sofa had 10 bullet holes where those kids had been sitting. The police said it was a miracle nobody died,” he said.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet, who helped locate and arrest Brown in northern Illinois later that month, testified that Brown had told his parole officer on Oct. 12 that he was leaving his Urbana home for an address in Champaign, but authorities didn’t find him there.
Brown told Griffet that others informed him he was a “target” and that’s why he wanted to leave the area as soon as possible. Griffet explained that parole authorities were unable to accommodate Brown as quickly as Brown wanted, and that’s why he fled the area to live with his girlfriend and their daughter in northern Illinois, where he was arrested Oct. 22, 2018, without a problem.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach recommended a five-year sentence for Brown, noting that he had juvenile adjudications dating to 2009. Sarm asked for probation or a minimal prison term.
Brown told the judge he took responsibility for his escape but said he didn’t mean “to put anyone in harm’s way.” He also said he was taking the necessary steps to change.
Noting that the 22-year-old had been employed for only one month ever in his life, Ladd told him it was time to “grow up and take responsibility.”
She also ordered him to pay $2,000 in restitution for the damaged ankle monitor.