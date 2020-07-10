URBANA — A drug dealer who was shot in what authorities believe was a robbery attempt was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.
The sentence is the first trip to the Department of Corrections for Timothy Davis, 27, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Kings Way, Champaign.
Judge Tom Difanis, who imposed the sentence, said it was clear from the Nov. 14, 2018, photos of the crime scene he saw that “someone was intent on robbing the defendant and opened fire.”
“I don’t believe his intent was to get involved in a gunfight, but that’s what broke out," Difanis said. "Someone was out to take his drugs or money or kill him."
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum had entered into a plea bargain with Davis and his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Abby Causer, that allowed Davis to plead guilty to a single count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
In return, McCallum agreed to dismiss two other felony cases in which Davis was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
He also agreed to seek no more than 23 years behind bars for Davis, which is what he asked for, while Causer sought a sentence closer to the minimum six years.
To enhance Davis’ sentence, McCallum had Champaign police detectives tell the judge about all three cases.
Rob DeLong testified that he investigated the Nov. 24, 2018, shooting in the 1700 block of West John Street that left Davis seriously wounded.
DeLong said Davis went by private vehicle to the hospital and would not tell police who shot him. His fingerprints and DNA were found on some of the 5 ounces of cocaine and two guns found in the apartment where a pregnant woman and an 18-month-old child were, as well as in a car that was used to drive him to the hospital.
The driver of that car, Lawanda Moore, 30, of Champaign, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for having a loaded gun on the floorboard. She was sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Detective Nick Krippel said he conducted a search on June 6, 2019, of a car and a home in the 1100 block of North McKinley Avenue where Davis was living. In the car was a 9 mm handgun, and in the house, police found about 9 grams of crack cocaine, cutting agents and a scale. Krippel said Davis had almost $2,200 cash on him.
Finally, Detective David Monahan testified that July 15, 2019, he arrested Davis in a car on Kings Way in which there were four bags containing about 2 grams of crack cocaine.
Davis has been in jail since. He was given credit on his sentence for a year in custody. Davis told Difanis he accepted responsibility for his actions and asked for leniency.
“I didn’t kill nobody. I didn’t shoot nobody," he said. "I sold the drugs to take care of my habit and my family. I messed up and I apologize."
Difanis declined Davis’ request for a furlough of a few days to get his affairs in order before going to prison.