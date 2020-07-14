Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are looking for the person or persons who shot a man in his backside Monday night.

A release from Champaign police said shots were heard at 10:07 p.m. in the 1200 block of Joanne Lane.

Officers found two kinds of bullet casings in the road in front of a home and damage to parked cars but found no one injured at the scene.

However, they soon learned of a 31-year-old man being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

The victim told police he was at a gathering in the front yard of a private residence when the suspects began firing. A white Chevy Malibu left the area fast and was last seen northbound on Prospect Avenue approaching Bloomington Road.

Anyone with information or possibly video-surveillance footage is asked to call police at 217-351-4545. No arrests have been made.

Police in Champaign have responded to more than 80 reports of shots fired in the city in 2020.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).