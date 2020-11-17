RANTOUL -- A Rantoul man in his 40s was shot and injured on the community's east side Tuesday evening.
Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said the man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a leg. He was taken by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Police were called about 6:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Harmon Drive for a report of gunshots in the area.
Officers also located an unoccupied residence in that area that sustained damage from gunfire.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Rantoul Police Department or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.