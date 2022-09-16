CHAMPAIGN — A 42-year-old Champaign man is in stable condition after being shot Thursday night by his roommate.
Responding to a report of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Elm Street, police located the victim, who was taken to an area hospital.
Police said the man was involved in an argument with his roommate, David Herrera-Juarez, 35, when a gun was fired. Herrera-Juarez ran from the apartment but was caught a short distance away in possession of a loaded .380 semiautomatic pistol.
A Champaign police report said he admitted shooting the roommate as they argued about unpaid bills because he felt disrespected by the man. The victim was hit in the knee and the left arm. Herrera-Juarez told police he didn't intend to kill him, but wanted to shoot at his foot.
Herera-Juarez was charged Friday with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony carrying penalties upon conviction ranging from six to 30 years in prison, and a less serious charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapons.