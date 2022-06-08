DANVILLE — Danville police are looking for the man who shot a woman in the arm Tuesday evening.
A release from Deputy Chief Josh Webb said officers were sent to the 100 block of Cherry Street about 5:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
A witness told them she heard gunshots and saw a Black man wearing a white shirt and white shorts running from that area. He got in a silver Chevrolet sedan and left before police arrived.
While at the scene, officers learned that a 21-year-old woman arrived at the emergency room at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center and was being treated for a gunshot wound to her arm.
She told police she was sitting in her vehicle in the 100 block of Cherry Street when shots came at her car from an unknown direction.
Several of them hit her vehicle and one hit her arm. She immediately left and headed for the hospital.
No one else was reported injured and the victim’s injury was described as non life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217- 431-2250 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.