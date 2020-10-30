URBANA — Champaign police have arrested a man they believe responsible for two recent robberies at a Champaign store.
Sgt. Dave Griffet said Christian Ford, 33, who listed an address in the 600 block of West Springfield Avenue, Champaign, was taken into custody after a search of his home Thursday turned up a pellet rifle and clothing that matched descriptions given by employees of CVS, 107 W. Green St.
The store was robbed twice earlier this month. On Oct. 4 and Oct. 13, a masked man entered with a long gun, demanded cash and threatened to hurt workers if he didn’t get it. He made off with about $100 in the first holdup and about $200 in the second, Griffet said.
Griffet said during the second holdup, the robber left behind an undisclosed piece of evidence that led investigators to seek a search warrant for Ford’s home. Griffet said the pellet gun that police found Thursday looked very much like a real long gun.
He is expected to appear in bond court Saturday and be formally charged Monday.
Ford has a pending felony case for unlawful use of a credit card, financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft with which he was charged earlier in October.