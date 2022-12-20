CHAMPAIGN — Police are searching for the suspect in a robbery Monday morning at a First Financial Bank branch.
About 9:10 a.m., police were called to the bank at 1205 S. Neil St., where they learned a man came in, displayed a note that suggested the presence of a gun and demanded money.
The robber left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported and there is nothing to suggest a gun was actually shown during the holdup. Police said only that the robber was a White man wearing a hat and mask.
They are interviewing witnesses and reviewing security footage from inside the bank and the surrounding area in hopes of learning more.
Anyone with information or video that could help is asked to call the department at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.