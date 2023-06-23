URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he regularly posted pictures of children with their sex organs exposed to social media websites faces six to 30 years behind bars.
Judge Roger Webber on Friday accepted Michael James Williams’ guilty plea to child pornography and will sentence him on Aug. 1. A prison sentence is mandated for the Class X felony.
Williams, 59, who last lived in the 400 block of High Street, admitted that in July 2021, he was uploading lewd photographs of children under the age of 13 to his Tumblr account.
Urbana police were alerted by Tumblr of the activity and later confirmed that the account with the photos belonged to Williams.
Police did a court-authorized search of his home in October 2021 and interviewed him. He admitted he used the pornography to engage in sexual self-gratification and that he reposted the photographs to social media.