URBANA — A Champaign man wanted by local police for allegedly damaging public and private property and fleeing from police Wednesday is in the county jail.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said Donavan Lee-Newman, 27, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Friday north of Mahomet.
Apperson said all area police had been looking for him since Wednesday afternoon, when he allegedly damaged cars at the Carle parking lot at the Champaign County fairgrounds, threw chunks of asphalt at University of Illinois police squad cars, damaged cars in the courthouse parking lot and threw something at the Champaign police station.
Police tried to coax him out of his vehicle at least two times that Lee-Newman stopped for them, but in each instance, he sped off.
Aware that he has mental issues, deputies declined to pursue him to avoid escalating an already precarious situation.
Apperson said preliminary information he received was that Lee-Newman was in a car that was backed into a lane for a power substation off County Road 2500 North and was arrested without incident.
He was brought to the county jail, where he remains pending the filing of charges, which will likely happen next week.