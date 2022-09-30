URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly beat, shot and ran over a male friend in that city two weeks ago was arrested Friday.
Authorities had been looking for Brandon Peacock, 33, address unknown, since he was charged Sept. 15 with aggravated battery with a firearm and failure to render aid following an accident involving injury.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said that early on Sept. 14, Peacock and a 29-year-old man he had been having sexual relations with were together in a car headed to a party. Peacock reportedly stopped the car in the 300 block of Glenn Drive in east Urbana and demanded that his friend perform a sex act on him.
When the man refused, Peacock allegedly pulled him from the car, hit him in the head with a gun, then shot the man in the foot.
Peacock then got back in the car and allegedly ran over the man in the road, breaking his leg and causing internal injuries.
Neighbors heard the shot and the victim yelling about 3:30 a.m. and rendered aid. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
After Peacock was charged with the Class X and Class 4 felonies, Judge Brett Olmstead issued a warrant for his arrest with a $1 million bond.
If convicted of the more serious, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Peacock was also wanted on warrants for failing to appear in other felony cases in which he’s charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons and driving under suspension.
U.S. marshals located Peacock in Decatur early Friday afternoon. Sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said Peacock declined to speak to detectives about the incident.
Court records show he has previous convictions for aggravated driving under the influence, unlawful restraint, aggravated battery, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. He also had previous adjudications as a juvenile for aggravated battery.