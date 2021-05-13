URBANA — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in Chicago in the fatal shooting of a Champaign man in Urbana almost three years ago.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said Keith Campbell, 29, was taken into custody Thursday morning in Chicago. He did not have details of the arrest.
Campbell was wanted on charges of first-degree murder in the July 21, 2018, death of Martez Taylor, 27, of Champaign.
Mr. Taylor was shot several times as he sat in a car outside a home in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue about 12:40 a.m. that day, waiting to leave a party where he reportedly had gotten into a tussle inside with Campbell.
Co-defendant Cory Jackson, 33, was acquitted of Mr. Taylor’s murder by a jury in October 2019. The jury declined to hold him accountable for the actions of Campbell, who court records show has previous convictions for aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated fleeing.
It’s unclear when Campbell will be returned to Champaign County.