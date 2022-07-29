URBANA — A Murphysboro man wanted for an alleged shooting in Champaign two years ago is in the Champaign County Jail.
Robert A. Grady, 28, was stopped about 4 p.m. Thursday by Illinois State Police in the area of Cynthia and Anita drives in northwest Champaign for an alleged traffic violation.
A report said Grady told the trooper he did not have a driver’s license. The trooper found he was wanted on warrants, including one issued last week after Grady was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Those charges stemmed from a Sept. 1, 2020, shooting that happened near the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road in Champaign involving a U-Haul truck.
Police were told the U-Haul sped away from the scene and that a witness could smell gunpowder coming from it.
Police found that truck unoccupied on Maple Park and saw a man in the doorway who ducked back into the residence when he saw police, then ran from the home. Police did not find the man that night but did find a gun in a yard on South Duncan Road.
Shell casings found at the intersection where the shots were fired matched that gun. And, on July 19 of this year, police learned that DNA lifted from the gun matched Grady.
The report said Grady is believed to have fired in retaliation for another man having fired at him 12 days earlier.
The shots fired Sept. 1, 2020, penetrated a car, and at least one hit a child’s car seat but there were no known injuries.
When Grady was stopped Thursday afternoon, the trooper smelled the strong odor of cannabis and discovered three large bags containing about 2 pounds of it in the trunk. For that, he was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cannabis.
He’s being held on a total of $450,000 bond in the 2020 shooting case and the cannabis case and was told to be back in court Aug. 17.
Court records show Grady has prior convictions as an adult for retail theft, criminal trespass to residence, and obstructing justice and a juvenile adjudication for robbery.
Conviction of aggravated discharge of a firearm carries penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.