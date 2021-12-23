URBANA — A homeless man awaiting trial on three separate theft cases is in the county jail, alleged to have stolen again.
This time, however, Sean Cox, 36, was charged Wednesday with more serious counts of burglary for allegedly entering the Champaign Menards and Best Buy stores Monday, intending to steal.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke said that Cox was seen pulling a trash can through the parking lot of Menards, 620 Town Center Blvd. Later, he was found behind the Best Buy at 2117 N. Prospect Ave. with that can, filled with about nine tools valued at $1,541 stolen from Menards and a Bose speaker worth $800 that had been shoplifted from Best Buy.
Cox is currently charged with stealing on three different days in July.
Radtke said he has previous convictions for manufacture or delivery of cannabis, domestic battery, burglary, driving under the influence, and possession of methamphetamine.
If convicted of the burglaries, Cox faces three to 14 years in prison and would have to serve any sentence for those after he completes any sentences he might receive in the theft cases.
Judge Ben Dyer set Cox’s bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court Jan. 25.