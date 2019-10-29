CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police said they have arrested a Champaign man in connection with armed holdups at the same business twice in the same week this month.
Champaign police officers, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bloomington Street Crimes Unit, arrested Tyson Biggers, 41, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Hedge Road, for armed robbery and aggravated robbery.
Police caught Biggers while he was trying to escape from a second-floor residential building in Bloomington.
According to Champaign police spokesman Thomas Yelich, officers recovered a firearm with an extended magazine during Biggers’ arrest.
Bond on an arrest warrant was set at $750,000. Following the arrest, Biggers was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.
If convicted of armed robbery, Biggers faces six to 30 years in prison.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Biggers allegedly robbed the University Food and Liquor store, 211 W. University Ave., C, on Oct. 19 and again on Oct. 24.
In the first holdup, a man later identified as Biggers came in about 5 p.m. Oct. 19 and asked a male clerk for some alcohol. After the clerk got it, the man displayed a gun, demanded cash and left with the alcohol and cash.
In the second holdup, at 3:44 p.m. Oct. 24, the same clerk reported that the same man came in, pointed a gun at him, demanded money and made off with cash.
Biggers allegedly left the scene in a black truck, but not before clerk was able to get a license plate.
The truck was registered to Biggers, according to Rietz.
Police said there were no injuries in either holdup and no firearm was discharged in either incident.
Biggers had been on parole for a 2007 armed robbery conviction from McLean County for which he was sentenced to 22 years in prison. He was paroled in April 2018.
Rietz said Biggers had other convictions for residential burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and forgery.
Police said the investigation of the two robberies continues, and anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 or contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.
All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.