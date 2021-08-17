URBANA — A man charged in four felony cases, three involving weapons, is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $1.25 million bond.
Johnnie Holbrook, 25, was arrested Monday morning by U.S. Marshals and Champaign police at an apartment in the 2000 block of Middleton Drive in Mahomet that was listed as his address in one of the cases.
He also listed an address in the 1100 block of Joanne Lane, Champaign.
Holbrook had been wanted on a warrant issued Aug. 5 after he was charged with armed violence and unlawful use of weapons by a felon for allegedly having a loaded gun in a vehicle that Champaign police stopped on June 1, 2019, near the intersection of Church and State streets.
Judge Sam Limentato had set bond in that case at $1 million.
Holbrook was also wanted for failing to appear in another 2019 case in which he was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon. Bond in that case had previously been set at $50,000 after he didn’t show up Aug. 9.
Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Weaver told Judge Adam Dill in court Tuesday that Holbrook has prior convictions as an adult for manufacture or delivery of THC and aggravated battery. He also has juvenile convictions for theft, residential burglary and resisting arrest.
She said when police, acting on a tip, went to the Mahomet address Monday to find Holbrook, he tried to get out a window.
However, officers had the building surrounded, and when Holbrook saw one with a gun pointed at him, he went back inside.
Officers eventually forced their way into the apartment where he was. Because he was allegedly resisting their efforts to get him into custody, police used a Taser on him. A federal marshal’s finger was injured during the struggle, Weaver said.
Police found a gun in a bedroom where they had seen Holbrook toss an object.
Based on what happened Monday morning, Holbrook was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting a peace officer.
In a separate case, he was charged with aggravated fleeing from police in connection with a Saturday incident.
Weaver said that day, an Illinois state trooper stopped a car that was allegedly traveling 102 mph on Interstate 57 about 4 miles north of Champaign.
Holbrook pulled over and gave the trooper his license. When the trooper returned to his squad car to check on Holbrook and his three passengers, the trooper learned of Holbrook’s outstanding warrants. About that time, the vehicle Holbrook was driving took off, reaching up to 117 mph as it headed south.
The vehicle was found at a Champaign apartment complex, Weaver said.
In the 2019 armed-violence case, Holbrook faces a mandatory prison term of between 15 and 30 years if convicted. And because he was out on bond in the other 2019 weapons case, he would have to serve the sentence for that after any he receives in the other.
Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham sought a lower bond for Holbrook, saying that he has five children in the area and works for a lawn-care business.