URBANA — A 20-year-old Mississippi man wanted for the killings of three people in his home state is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
John Morton of Mound Bayou, Miss., was arrested early Monday at the Courtesy Motel, 403 N. Vine St., U, by federal marshals who had information that he might be in Champaign County.
Morton was one of two charged with murder in a Feb. 6 shooting at a nightclub in Benoit, Miss., that left three men dead and a fourth injured.
Ray Morris, chief deputy at the sheriff’s office in Bolivar County, Miss., said authorities don’t know what led to the fight that resulted in the shootings or how many men were in the club. The injured man is expected to survive, Morris said.
Morton appeared Tuesday before Judge Adam Dill and waived extradition, agreeing to return to Mississippi willingly.
Already in custody is Dontrez Jordan, also of Mound Bayou.