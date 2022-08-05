URBANA — A man wanted on warrants in Champaign County for armed violence and other charges is in the Champaign County Jail on a new case.
Linnez Blount, 26, who listed addresses in the 1500 block of Kings Way, Champaign, and in Springfield, was charged Friday with two counts of resisting a peace officer after allegedly putting up a fight during a traffic stop Thursday.
A Champaign police report said Blount was a passenger in a vehicle that police stopped in the area of Bradley and McKinley avenues for alleged traffic violations.
He declined to answer officers who asked his name. When he did that a second time, officers ordered him to get out and took hold of his wrists to help him out.
The report said Blount pulled himself back into the vehicle and continued to resist. Officers eventually took him to the ground and sprayed him with pepper spray.
Three officers received scrapes and scratches from the encounter, the report said.
Blount had been wanted for failure to appear in court in June in a case in which he was charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and burglary.
Those felonies stemmed from a Dec. 4 incident at the Walmart on High Cross Road in Urbana during which employees noticed Blount allegedly taking video games out of their security containers.
The report said Blount admitted he intended to steal the games and showed officers how he used a magnetic key to remove the games from their secure packaging.
After his arrest, Urbana police found a loaded 9 mm pistol in Blount’s waistband that had been reported stolen from Champaign.
Blount was also wanted in a separate case in which the state’s attorney is trying to revoke his probation for forgery in a 2020 case.
Judge Ronda Holliman set his bond at $75,000 in the new case involving the resisting charges. He’s due back in court Sept. 13.