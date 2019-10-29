URBANA — A Champaign man in custody awaiting trial for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint last summer has pleaded guilty in two different aggravated-battery cases.
Elijah Duckworth, 24, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Joanne Lane, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison.
He pleaded guilty before Judge Tom Difanis to a March 15 aggravated battery during which he repeatedly struck an employee at Brothers Bar & Grill, 613 E. Green St., C. Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Duckworth was identified on surveillance video as one of several people involved in hitting the man as he tried to break up a fight.
Duckworth also pleaded guilty to a July 2 aggravated battery at the Champaign County Jail. He admitted he took part in beating Herbert Shah, a fellow inmate, with closed fists.
For each case, he was sentenced to 2½ years in prison, with the sentences to be served one after the other.
Still unresolved is a case stemming from a June 21 incident in which Duckworth is alleged to have robbed a man he knew of cash that the victim had just obtained from an ATM.
The victim was walking with his 6-year-old son on Staley Road in west Champaign when Duckworth and co-defendant Trevoy Fonville, 23, allegedly threatened to kill him in front of the child if he didn’t comply with their demands.
That case has been continued to Nov. 19.
Fonville is also awaiting trial on the robbery case and the aggravated battery involving Shah.
Alferink said Duckworth has prior convictions for theft, obstructing justice and aggravated battery as an adult and robbery as a juvenile.