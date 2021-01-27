URBANA — A homeless man with a lengthy criminal history has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his latest crimes.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum recommended Larome Kingcade, 54, for drug treatment in prison after Kingcade pleaded guilty Wednesday to burglary, robbery and armed robbery in three separate cases.
In return for his guilty pleas, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar agreed to withdraw petitions to revoke his probation in two other theft cases.
Lozar laid out the facts for Rosenbaum in the crimes that Kingcade admitted he carried out last year.
In the burglary, on Sept. 20, Kingcade went into McDonald’s, 616 E. Green St., C, through a back door, and after trying unsuccessfully to open a safe, he instead stole an employee’s purse. Kingcade, who had previously worked there, was recorded on surveillance video.
On Sept. 24, Kingcade admitted he robbed an employee at CVS, 1818 S. Philo Road, U, of cash, handing her a note that read “If you scream, I will kill you.” He was connected to the crime because he had presented a card for payment that was declined.
In the Oct. 6 armed robbery, he went into B Spirits, 306 W. Main St., U, picked up a bottle of tequila and threatened to “bust” the head of the clerk with it if she didn’t open the register. He made off with cash.
Lozar said when Kingcade was arrested the next day in Champaign, he was wearing shoes that left the same impressions as those found on the freshly mopped floor of the liquor store.
Lozar said Kingcade had 11 criminal convictions dating to 1989 for theft, residential burglary, aggravated robbery and burglary.
He was sentenced to 16 years for each crime, to be served at the same time, and was given credit for 116 days already served.