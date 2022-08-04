URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly crashed his pickup truck into a house in his own east Urbana neighborhood last week has been charged with felony driving under the influence.
Kyle A. Smith, 32, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Lincolnwood Drive, was charged Thursday with aggravated driving under the influence and failure to notify police of an accident.
An Urbana police report said that at about 8:25 p.m. Friday, police were sent to the 1700 block of East Michigan Avenue, where a red pickup truck had crashed into the front of a single-story home.
A witness said the truck ran into the house, then backed out and swerved as it headed south on Lanore. The woman living in the house was in a back room when she heard a crash and saw a man backing a red truck out of her home.
Police also interviewed another man who said Smith, who appeared highly intoxicated, had approached him and said a different vehicle crashed into the house and that he pursued it.
Police went to Smith’s home, which is not far from the house that was hit, and talked to him. He told police he was at home drinking when a man in a mask stole his truck. Smith also had injuries but said they were from a fight earlier that night.
Police went to arrest Smith, who was so uncooperative that he had to be sedated. The report said that when Smith woke later at Carle Foundation Hospital, he allegedly punched a hole in a wall. He admitted he had been drinking vodka for several hours before the crash.
Smith refused to submit to blood or breath tests, the report said, and was taken to the jail.
Court records show he has several convictions for underage drinking, domestic battery, battery, theft, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and a juvenile adjudication for attempted armed robbery.
Judge Ramona Sullivan arraigned Smith on the charges and told him to return for court Sept. 8.