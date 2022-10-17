URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly threatened patrons of a Rantoul business with a gun earlier this month remains in the county jail.
Eric A. Grubb, 45, who listed an address in the 400 block of North Sheldon Street, was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony.
A Rantoul police report said that on Oct. 6, several people reported that Grubb came into the Pizza Pub on Congress Avenue and got into a verbal dispute. He then allegedly pulled a gun from his back pocket and threatened to shoot several people.
The report said most of the people in the bar ran or hid out of fear of being shot.
Police found Grubb later near his home. He admitted being at the bar and getting into a dispute but denied any gun was involved.
A search of his apartment turned up three guns, including a loaded 9 mm Taurus handgun consistent with the kind of gun described by the bar patrons.
With four prior convictions for burglary and others for threatening a public official, escape and making a false report, Grubb is not allowed to possess weapons.
If convicted of being an armed habitual criminal, he faces six to 30 years in prison.
Grubb, who’s being held in lieu of $750,000 bond, is due back in court Nov. 8.