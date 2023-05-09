URBANA — A St. Joseph man who allegedly threatened a woman by poking her in the face with a rifle barrel has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
Nathaniel Bascomb, 39, who listed an address in the 400 block of Park Circle, is being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond on the Class X felony charge.
He was also arraigned Tuesday for domestic battery.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said Bascomb and the woman argued Monday morning about taking out the garbage and he demanded that she “show him some respect.”
When he allegedly threatened to hurt her, the woman began recording him with her phone.
Bascomb went outside and returned with a black duffel bag from which he removed an AR-15 style rifle, racked the handle and loaded a magazine. The woman recorded that then the recording stopped.
She told deputies he allegedly poked the barrel of the rifle into her cheek hard enough to leave a circular mark, told her she should ask God to save her, and threatened to harm her if she “snitched.”
The woman was able to contact police later when she arrived at work. Police found Bascomb and arrested him in the late afternoon. They were unable to locate the gun but master firearms instructors who reviewed the video opined that the gun was real.
Court records show that Bascomb has previous convictions for domestic battery, disorderly conduct, robbery, burglary, residential burglary, and theft.
Judge Brett Olmstead ordered that he have no contact with the woman and wear a GPS device if he’s released on bond. He was told to return to court June 6.