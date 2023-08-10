URBANA — A man with a history of substance-abuse and mental-health problems who admitted he entered a home to steal has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Kerion Overstreet, 24, who had no permanent address when he was arrested in September and again in October for burglaries that happened in Rantoul and Champaign, will be eligible for day-for-day good time and has already been in jail 341 days.
On Thursday, Judge Randy Rosenbaum recommended Overstreet for drug treatment in prison after hearing and reading about his difficult past.
Overstreet pleaded guilty in May to residential burglary for a Sept. 13, 2022, late-night break-in to a home on Tanner Street in Rantoul.
He told Rantoul police at the time he was looking for food and a place to charge his phone. Once inside the house, he unhooked an Xbox gaming system, intending to steal it. While he was scrounging for other valuables, the resident returned home, so he hid in a bathroom.
She found him there and, while holding a baseball bat, yelled at him to stay put until police arrived. Her children were in the home at the time, and she yelled at them to go to a neighbor’s home while she held Overstreet.
To aggravate his sentence for that crime, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink called Champaign police Sgt. James Warren to testify about another house break-in that happened in west Champaign about 4:15 a.m. Oct. 5, 2022, while Overstreet was out on bond for the earlier burglary.
The resident of that home heard someone trying to open her garage door. She looked out to see a man, later determined to be Overstreet, trying to get in unlocked cars and called police.
Warren said when he approached, Overstreet ran, leading him on a 20-minute foot chase that featured a lot of fence jumping, which ended when Overstreet was caught in a backyard in the 2600 block of West John Street.
In his flight path, police found a cellphone that had been stolen from another home in that neighborhood where the resident said he saw a man’s hand on his back door after being awakened by his barking dog.
Also found in Overstreet’s backpack was a Costco card belonging to a woman whose car was rifled through and a wallet belonging to a man who said it was taken from his nightstand as he slept.
Alferink also presented evidence about a May 16, 2021, break-in to a home in Champaign in which a wallet, iPad, cash, credit card, Apple watch and a laptop computer were stolen.
Police linked Overstreet to that crime by finding where the credit card had been used later that day.
A month later, while he was in jail for something else, Overstreet admitted taking those items. Police recovered the iPad and the laptop from his home. That case was dismissed when he pleaded guilty to another 2021 burglary.
Alferink argued for eight years in prison for Overstreet, the number of years she agreed to when he pleaded guilty. Acknowledging that he has severe substance-abuse and mental-health issues, Alferink said she considered that when she asked for only eight years instead of the 15 he could have received.
Assistant Public Defender Tammy Baer sought a minimum four-year sentence, noting that Overstreet pleaded guilty and has taken steps while in jail to address his problems.
Overstreet apologized to the judge and his victims and said he’s learned a lot in self-help classes about how to control his anger and channel his energy. He said he witnessed a lot of domestic violence growing up and did not have a father in his life.
Rosenbaum said it wasn’t clear whether Overstreet was abusing drugs and alcohol to mask his mental-health problems or if the drugs and alcohol made his mental issues worse.
“It’s clear he was stealing things to get money to use drugs,” he said, adding that Overstreet needs a lot more help when he gets out of prison, likely in about two years.