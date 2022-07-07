URBANA — A Champaign man who violated the probation he received in 2016 for intimidation has been resentenced to three years in prison.
However, James Mosley, 57, was not present Thursday to hear Judge Roger Webber resentence him because he failed to appear or notify his attorney of why he couldn’t be present.
Mosley pleaded guilty in December 2016 to intimidation for threatening an Urbana man who was having sex with a woman in a van in August of that year.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson reminded the judge that Mosley implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the man in order to not call the police on the couple. After the victim handed over money, Mosley demanded he withdraw more from an ATM on North Neil Street. At the gas station, the victim told a clerk to call police.
Another count of aggravated robbery was dismissed in return for Mosley’s plea. The state took steps in early 2018 to revoke Mosley's probation when he failed to see a probation officer. He later admitted to violating his probation.
But he had multiple failures to appear for his resentencing.
Mosley last appeared in court in late May, in a wheelchair and using a portable oxygen tank.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp told the judge that some of Mosley’s absences stemmed from his hospitalization for a myriad of heart-related issues.
Webber continued the hearing again until June 22 but Mosley didn’t show on that day, nor did he appear for rescheduled hearings on June 27 or again Thursday.
Larson sought a prison term, citing Mosley’s 30-year string of felony convictions for burglary, possession of a controlled substance, theft and robbery, and his multiple failures to appear. Lepp argued Mosley’s poor health kept him from complying with probation and said a sentence to prison would only worsen his already precarious health.
Webber said it was unlikely that Mosley would comply with probation if given more opportunities and said he is welcome to file a motion to reconsider the prison sentence the judge imposed.
After Webber sentenced Mosley to prison, Larson dismissed three other pending misdemeanor cases that Mosley had for driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.