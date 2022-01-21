URBANA — A Chicago man who fled the Champaign County Courthouse in November before his guilty verdict was read in an aggravated-battery trial has been sentenced to prison.
But Bobby Ford, 59, still wasn’t present Thursday when Judge Randy Rosenbaum decided to give him seven years behind bars for an incident that started in another Champaign County courtroom in March 2021.
“We know what his attitude is toward this court, authority figures and the entire judicial system,” said Rosenbaum, who called Ford’s behavior “really quite egregious.”
In November, Ford represented himself at a jury trial on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer. The charges stemmed from his conduct March 30 in traffic court, where Judge Ronda Holliman was presiding.
Apparently impatient over the length of time it was taking her to get to his traffic case that day, Ford yelled out something that prompted Holliman to ask him to step out. He did, but not without hurling one last insult at her.
Holliman then ordered the court security officers to bring him back for contempt-of-court proceedings.
As Officers Dylan Bullard and Keith Welch went to handcuff Ford after Holliman had sentenced him to jail, he resisted their efforts and escalated the scuffle to the point that he went down on his knees and pulled Bullard down by his vest.
The jury saw video of the officers’ interactions with Ford and took about 90 minutes to convict him.
At his sentencing Thursday, Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan presented evidence that showed Ford was in the third-floor hallway outside the courtroom and was informed by a court security officer that the jury had reached a verdict and that he needed to be in the courtroom.
Instead, the video showed, he got on the elevator, stopped at the second-floor restroom, then left the courthouse with his girlfriend.
After waiting several minutes, Rosenbaum accepted the jury's verdict without Ford present.
Sullivan told the judge that about two hours later, Ford called the state’s attorney’s office to ask what had happened in his trial, claiming to be in a vehicle in a ditch. He was told he’d been found guilty and was instructed to turn himself in. That never happened.
Sullivan argued for the maximum sentence of 14 years in prison for Ford, who he said had been sentenced to prison eight times for eight felonies, and returned to prison at least three times for violating parole.
“His inability to comply with rules has gotten worse as he’s aged,” the prosecutor said, expressing his dismay that Ford would “insult a member of the judiciary then attack court security officers who were simply enforcing a court order.”
Rosenbaum agreed that Ford’s convictions dating to 1981 for attempted robbery, aggravated robbery, robbery, theft, battery and bringing contraband into a penal institution all weighed heavily against him.
Rosenbaum said he was precluded from considering that Ford refused to cooperate with a presentence investigation report that might have helped him make an informed decision about Ford’s sentence.
“I’m very much in the dark about his situation, which is his own choice,” the judge said.
But he said he could consider Ford’s conduct during trial — Ford frequently disobeyed the judge’s instructions about when he should return after breaks — and the fact that he left before the verdict had been announced.
“This is not a failure to understand. This is not a mistake," Rosenbaum said. "He knows exactly what he is doing by not being here today."