URBANA — A Champaign man who ran out of the courthouse to avoid being arrested on a warrant has been charged with resisting arrest.
Clayton Yets, 25, who listed an address in the 900 block of Westfield Drive, remained in the Champaign County jail Wednesday in lieu of a $200,000 bond set by Judge Adam Dill.
Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman told Dill that Yets had arrived late for a traffic court hearing Monday and was informed a warrant had been issued for his arrest and that he would have to go to jail.
Instead, she said, he ran from the court security officer, jumped down the front stairs in the lobby and headed for the front exit. Another court security officer, Whitman Davis, went out another door and quickly knocked Yets to the ground.
In the process of subduing Yets, Davis’s head was knocked into a pillar outside the front door. He received a cut to his face that required stitches, an injury to his right shoulder and another to a knee. He was expected to be off a few days.
Dedman said Yets has previous convictions for robbery, burglary, theft, driving under revocation, driving under the influence and is currently on drug court probation. The traffic case he was late for is another driving under revocation.
He’s due back in court on the felony resisting charge Aug. 11. If convicted, he faces one to six years in prison.