SPRINGFIELD — One of the two Mattoon men who admitted kidnapping an owner of the La Bamba restaurant chain in 2006 was resentenced Thursday in federal court.

At a hearing in Springfield, U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough reduced Terence Merritt’s sentence to 18 years in prison from the 30 that he had originally received — 20 for the kidnapping and an automatic 10 more for using and carrying a gun in an “act of violence.”

A recent Supreme Court decision prompted Myerscough to vacate the 10 years for the gun portion of the crime.

Francisco Villalobos, who received 31 years and 10 months in prison, is scheduled to be resentenced in March on the same grounds.

Both men had pleaded guilty in 2006 to kidnapping Antonio Aguas-Navarro of Champaign and doing so while using and carrying firearms.

But in recent decisions, the U.S. Supreme Court and the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which governs the Central District of Illinois, ruled that kidnapping doesn’t qualify as an “act of violence.”

Merritt, who was 18 when he took part in the kidnapping, asked that the 10 years he received on the gun charge be vacated and prosecutors agreed.

He was resentenced on the remaining kidnapping conviction because vacating the other sentence “may impact the applicable sentencing guidelines and appropriate sentence,” Myerscough said.

Merritt has served about 13 years in federal prison. After he’s released, he faces five years of supervision.

'I'm happy because I'm here' Antonio Aguas is not griping about much these days. In fact, he's just downright happy to be alive."I say, 'Thanks, God, for the second opportunity to be around,'" said the 43-year-old husband, father, brother, son and business owner. Late last summer, Aguas lost six days of his life to kidnappers looking to be handed a chunk of the money that he's worked so hard to earn in the last 20 years.

Aguas-Navarro’s family reported him missing on Sept. 11, 2006. His brother and co-owner of the La Bamba restaurants, Ramiro Aguas, was in Mexico that day when he received a call from an unknown man saying Aguas-Navarro was being held captive and demanding a ransom for his return.

Aguas immediately contacted Champaign police, who enlisted the aid of the FBI.

After several contacts between the kidnappers and Aguas over the next few days, federal authorities found Aguas-Navarro in a motel room in Portland, Ind., on Sept. 15, 2006.

Merritt was in the room with him. Villalobos was found in nearby Fort Wayne, Ind., with ransom money that had been dropped by Aguas at a gas station in Fort Wayne.

Kidnapping ordeal has happy ending CHAMPAIGN – Antonio Aguas stood silently with his brother, Ramiro Aguas, surrounded by Champaign police, FBI agents and a federal prosecutor at the Champaign Police Department on Monday.That's quite a contrast to where he had been the past week.Authorities said Monday that Antonio Aguas, 43, was kidnapped at gunpoint and held for more than $250,000 ransom. The demands were made to Ramiro Aguas, 44, over a series of phone calls from locations across Illinois and into Indiana.

Authorities learned that the two men kidnapped Aguas-Navarro on the evening of Sept. 10 when he stepped outside his restaurant at 1905 Glenn Park Drive, C, for a smoke.

He told FBI investigators he was taken to a cornfield somewhere in Champaign County, where there was a struggle during which he was struck in the head and a gun was fired. He said he was blindfolded and had his hands and feet bound before being put in the trunk of a car and taken to various locations in Indiana before ending up in the motel room where he was found.

He said during his captivity, he was hit in the face with the handgun by the kidnappers, who also threatened to kill him if the ransom wasn’t paid.

La Bamba currently has eight locations in four states, including the location in Champaign, according to its website.